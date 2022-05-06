The Solution to Simple Crypto Mining is Here

DUAL PREMIUM

HELSINKI, Finland, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dual Miners ( www.dualminers.com/ ) have crossed the $45million USD mark on orders and pre-sales. The newly introduced mining rigs by Dual Miners have surpassed what we currently have in the cryptocurrency market. The reason is not farfetched; with this innovation, they have made mining distinct and simple. What makes it even easier is the installation manual that comes with the machine. You don’t have to be a veteran in technology to understand how it works.

Due to advances in ASIC chip technology, Dual Miners Ltd has developed three solutions that are pre-configured for ease of use and promise a return on investment in as little as one month. The company, which is led by some of the most experienced specialists in the Cryptocurrency mining industry, is based in the United Kingdom.

According to a corporate statement, the company’s current offerings include DualPro, DualPro Max, and the most recent DualPremium, all of which are designed to support lucrative operations on the blockchain of choice.

Founded in London, Dual Miners is a chip design and manufacturing company that has offices in Finland, South Korea, and Australia in addition to its home base in the United Kingdom. It has a number of teams with in-depth knowledge on a variety of topics, including Blockchain technology and technological design, among others.

Consumers can purchase graphics processing units from the company, which also provides crypto wallet development services. The company has offices on three different continents. The fact that Dual Miners has accumulated a substantial amount of market experience has earned it a reputable reputation in the Blockchain business.

So as a result, Dual Miners will pay the costs of shipping as well as import tariffs, allowing consumers to spend no more than the cost of the gadget and yet receive everything they need to get started without incurring additional expenditures.

Concerning Dual Miners

Founded in 2015 with the intention of developing and marketing the world’s first leading dual Cryptocurrency miners that use either SHA-256 or Scrypt technology. The company claims to be the world’s first dual mining enterprise. With the DualPro, we set out to give greater power at a lower cost than had previously been possible in the industry. Dual Miners is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and has offices in several other cities across the world, including the United States. The company’s website, www.dualminers.com, provides additional information on the company and its products.

