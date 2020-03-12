Third appearance by delegation from Ministry for Transport

The sector delegation from the Ministry for Transport, the Postal Service, and Telecommunications, appeared on 11th March, for the third day running, before the Plenary of the Permanent Commission on Infrastructures, Transport and new Technologies, to provide clarification of the thirty-two questions put to the Government during the study in second reading of the Draft General Merchant Navy Law.

Following a brief summary by the President of the Senate, Teresa Efua Asangono, of the work done to date by the commission, which is chaired by Demetrio Elo Ndong Nsefum and co-chaired by Paulino Obama Mesee, the parliamentarians continued with the questions in order to clear up the concerns raised during the analysis of this legal tool.

The Vice-Minister, Hipólito Ondo Nvo Bela, who this time led the sector delegation, pointed out that in the application of international conventions in the maritime sector, the National Maritime Authority should collaborate with other departments in order to provide an efficient, coordinated response before the IMO and other maritime organisations.

Following various exchanges of points of view between the Government delegation and members of the commission, it was agreed that certain articles of the draft law would be reworded, in order to adapt to contractual demands.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office