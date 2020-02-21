THIRD MEETING OF CPLP NATIONAL GROUP

The member Senators and Deputies of the national Group of the Community of Portuguese Language Countries met once again on 20th February, under the presidency of Teresa Efua Asangono, President of the Senate and of this inter-parliamentary structure, to streamline preparations for the upcoming meeting of commission number two of the AP-CPLP.

Considering the need for rotation of the meetings through all the countries making up the Parliamentary Assembly of the Community of Portuguese Language Countries , in accordance with its statutes, and taking into account that its working programme for the 2019-2020 period not only envisaged the Republic of Equatorial Guinea hosting in March the presidency of commission number one charged with Strategic Policy, Legislation, Citizenship and Free Movement, but also the meeting of commission number two in the Economy, the Environment and Cooperation.

Along those lines, Efua Asangono thought it opportune to hold a coordination session for those activities with members of the parliamentary structure, in order to streamline preparations for the AP-CPLP event.

The leader of the Equatoguinean Senate urged the AP-CPLP national group to apply efficiency to the preparations, as the issues to be dealt with at the forum were considered to be highly relevant, possibly covering aspects related to multilateral economic cooperation and the adoption of a system of preferential trading, which would facilitate commerce, together with the presentation of specific cases of projects on food and nutritional security and the implementation of a plan for cooperation in the area of Energy, between the CPLP member States, questions which were initially covered at the meeting held during the first fortnight of July in 2019, in the city of Luanda, the capital of the Republic of Angola.

Efua Asangono once again recommended working in close collaboration with the events Organisation Committee for the successful hosting of this international event, stressing the management experience acquired during the latest meeting of the Network of Parliamentary Women, from which Equatorial Guinea received congratulations during the Ninth CPLP Parliamentary Assembly held in Angola.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office