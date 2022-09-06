Third meeting of Senate Table in Second Ordinary Period of Sessions

The Senate Table met this Monday for the third time so far during the Second Ordinary Period of Parliamentary Sessions 2022, to finalise details regarding the pending papers and points on the agenda of the orientation seminar on human rights and gender issues that, from 5th to 7th September, is being given to parliamentarians by agents from the Office of the Resident Coordinator of the United Nations System in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

After the adoption of the Draft Agenda that included the reading and approval of the minutes from the previous session, and under the presidency of Teresa Efua Asangono, President of the Senate, the members of the Table of the higher institution of legislative power met to seek mechanisms in accordance with the legislative regulations of the Upper House, and to finalise the study of the General State Budget, bearing in mind that some aspects of the tool are generating wide-ranging debates during the preliminary comparative analysis of the document and the text sent by the Chamber of Deputies.

The Table members also discussed the points to be addressed during the orientation seminar on human rights and gender issues.

Having drawn up the programme for this parliamentary forum following various exchanges of points of view, the members of this high decision-making structure of the Senate saw the need to submit it for consideration to the Board of Spokespersons in order to reach consensus and outline the details for the successful realisation of the aforementioned orientation seminar.

Given the relevance and social interest of the topics chosen for the seminar, the programme was welcomed and adopted by the Board of Spokespersons.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government