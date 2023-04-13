Thousands of Baptist women converge in Limbe for annual congress

Some 4,000 women of the Cameroon Baptist Convention (CBC) are in Limbe for the 4th National Women’s Conference of the CBC Women’s Department.

Taking place under the theme Unshakeable Faith in Challenging Times, based on Job 1:2, the three-day event started on April 12 and will end on April 14.

It is taking place at the Saker Baptist College campus in Limbe, the guest speaker at the event is Mrs. Theresia Mokake and workshop facilitators include Mrs. Makia Esther, Mrs. Nfor Eveline and Mrs. Wepngong Erica.

The event includes among others, humanitarian visits by the women to identified facilities in Limbe, health discussions that are pertinent to women’s health, prayer sessions, and live worship.

On April 13, the gathering saw the launching of a magazine by the CBC Women’s Department which will address topical issues of interest to CBC women.

Source: Cameroon News Agency