Tiffany & Co. Announces the Tiffany Infinite Strength campaign and an additional commitment of $2M+ to COVID-19 recovery

In celebration of the continued reopening of its stores around the world, Tiffany & Co. launches the *Tiffany Infinite Strength *campaign, whereby 100% of the profits from sales globally of the Tiffany Infinity collection from July 1 through August 31 will be donated to CARE. Funds raised will support CARE’s mission, and in particular address financial resilience for the most vulnerable communities affected by COVID-19, particularly women and people of color, with a minimum commitment of $2M. Since its inception, Tiffany & Co. has been guided by the belief that a successful company has a responsibility to the greater community. Today more than ever, there is a need for communities to come together.

This campaign follows The Tiffany & Co. Foundation’s April 2020 commitment of $1M to COVID-19 related causes which support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization and The New York Community Trust’s NYC COVID-19 Response & Impact Fund. Today, we are proud to further our support of COVID-19 recovery with the* Tiffany Infinite Strength* campaign.

“With this campaign our customers can join Tiffany in spreading a message of strength and optimism,” *said Anisa Kamadoli Costa, Chief Sustainability Officer, Tiffany & Co. “The Tiffany Infinite Strength campaign reflects our commitment to providing support for the most vulnerable communities affected by COVID-19, whose recovery is critical as the world begins to move forward.”*

The Tiffany Infinity motif is a powerful symbol of infinite strength and optimism, and a timeless symbol of continual connection. All 37 styles in the Tiffany Infinity collection will be included in the Tiffany Infinite Strength campaign. Designs span bracelets, rings, earrings and pendants and will be available in white, yellow and rose gold, platinum and sterling silver, with select styles set with diamonds. Prices range from US $150 – $5,900. www.tiffany.com/sustainability/community/infinite-strength

By joining forces with international humanitarian organization CARE, known for their commitment to the dignity of people and the worldwide movement of ending global poverty, this partnership will help up to 80,000 people meet immediate needs, close the gap due to lost wages, attain added financial resilience, provide financial continuity to small business and unlock the powerful potential of women and girls in the developing world who are hit hardest by poverty.

“CARE is pleased to be joining with Tiffany & Co. on the Tiffany Infinite Strength Campaign. It is an important partnership at a critical time, and we are proud to stand alongside such an iconic partner,” said Michelle Nunn, president and CEO of CARE.

With this commitment, Tiffany will help those hardest hit by health and financial challenges around the globe in support of CARE and projects like these:

• In the United States, delivering homebound residents food and other essentials while also providing unemployed or under-employed gig economy workers with an income.

• In India, supporting day-wage earners who have been forced out of their jobs as they return to rural households with additional income in order to meet basic needs.

• In Southeast Asia, supporting thousands of women and their families who have lost their factory jobs with additional income and skills-trainings.

• In China, to expand economic opportunities for families by providing safe and secure housing.

• In Southern and Eastern Africa, families are facing severe food shortages, hosting food fairs and providing financial planning and assistance.

• In countries around the world, providing informal small and medium business owners (typically with 1 -20 employees) with small grants to withstand the pandemic.

• Launching other programming in the US to provide relief to small businesses run by women and people of color.

About Tiffany & Co.

In 1837, Charles Lewis Tiffany founded his company in New York City where his store was soon acclaimed as the palace of jewels for its exceptional gemstones. Since then, TIFFANY & CO. has become synonymous with elegance, innovative design, fine craftsmanship and creative excellence. During the 20th century its fame thrived worldwide with store network expansion and continuous cultural relevance, as exemplified by Truman Capote’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s and the film starring Audrey Hepburn.

Today, with more than 14,000 employees, TIFFANY & CO. and its subsidiaries design, manufacture and market jewelry, watches and luxury accessories — including more than 5,000 skilled artisans who cut diamonds and craft jewelry in the Company’s workshops, realizing its commitment to superlative quality.

The Company operates more than 300 TIFFANY & CO. retail stores worldwide as part of its omni-channel approach. To learn more about TIFFANY & CO. as well as its commitment to sustainability, please visit tiffany.com

About CARE

Founded in 1945 with the creation of the CARE Package®, CARE is a leading humanitarian organization fighting global poverty. CARE places special focus on working alongside poor girls and women because, equipped with the proper resources, they have the power to lift whole families and entire communities out of poverty. Last year CARE worked in 100 countries and reached close to 70 million people around the world. To learn more, visit www.care.org.

Source: CARE