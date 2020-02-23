General 

Togo President Gnassingbe Wins re-election in Landslide: Preliminary Results

Posted By: admin

LOME, TOGO Togo’s President Faure Gnassingbe has won re-election with 72% of the vote, according to preliminary results from the electoral commission on Monday, extending his 15-year rule and a family dynasty that began when his father took power in a 1967 coup.

Despite widespread disaffection and protests calling for him to step down, a fractured opposition has struggled to launch a converted campaign to unseat Gnassingbe in the small West African country of 8 million people.

Source: Voice of America

