Trip.com and Ctrip celebrate the return of travel by announcing their strategic partnership with Hylink Digital

Hylink offers full-service advertising through its Travel + Travel Retail practice, Hylink Travel, will offer travel brands exclusive opportunities and resources on the Trip.com and Ctrip platform through our partnership

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hylink Digital (Hylink), a 30-year award-winning full-service global agency, was announced as the official strategic partner of Trip.com and Ctrip for the Americas (North and South America). This marks the first of its kind between an advertising agency and an international online travel agency.

As tourism returns, destination marketers, travel brands and travel marketers can expect not only more value from their existing services, but also better rates and exclusive access to inventory and content creation through this partnership.

“We have always had a deep relationship with Hylink, and this particular partnership is very timely as global travel resumes. We anticipate seeing a full recovery within the global travel center,” says Edison Chen, General Manager of Trip.com and Ctrip Partnerships.

In this historic year for travel, it is evident that the travel industry is changing, and the future of travel will look like partnerships like this one. “Trip.com’s business model works across all industries that intersect with travel, be it travel tourism, destination marketing, travel retail, healthcare, education, or travel brands,” says Humphrey Ho, Managing Partner, Americas at Hylink Digital.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, formerly Ctrip.com International, is a Chinese multinational online travel company that provides services including accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate trave management.

Trip.com is A NASDAQ listed company since 2003 (NASDAQ: TCOM) with more than 1.4 million hotels in 200 countries and regions and a far-reach flight network of over 2 million flight routes connecting more than 5,000 cities around the world. The agency has built an extensive hotel and flight network that gives customers an array of global options.

About Hylink Digital Solutions

Hylink Digital (Hylink) is a fully integrated independent international advertising and communications agency with more than 20 offices worldwide and an American headquarters both in Los Angeles, California and in New York, New York. Ranked #1 Digital Agency by China Internet (CI) Weekly Magazine for 14 consecutive years in a row between 2008-2021. Hylink has also been a multi-year Effie China award recipient for Most Effective Independent Agency Network of the Year and was identified as a fastest growing agency by Adweek in 2021. Hylink Digital has won 32 awards at the 2021 Interactive Creative & Media Marketing Awards (formerly the Modern Advertising Awards).

Hylink comprises industry-leading units in the following disciplines: digital media, interactive creative, programmatic, SEM, content marketing and investment, EPR/social, research, and insights. Hylink services Fortune Global 500 companies, from both headquarters in China and the U.S., and has supporting offices globally. For more information, visit www.hylinkgroup.com , or follow Hylink on LinkedIn or Twitter at @hylinkdigital.

