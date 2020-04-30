Tripp Lite UPS Systems Help Provide Transport Mode for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s AIRVO™ 2

Medical-Grade UPS Systems Support Mobile Therapy and Patient Transport

CHICAGO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Tripp Lite, a world-leading manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, offers medical-grade uninterruptible power supplies (UPS systems) that meet Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s comprehensive requirements to power the AIRVO 2, their humidified system to administer nasal high-flow oxygen therapy.

Based on testing at Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Tripp Lite’s SmartPro® SMART700HGL (120V) and SMX700HGL (230V) medical-grade UPS systems meet the recommended specifications to power the AIRVO 2 in mobile and portable applications. These tower UPS systems feature full line isolation and reduce the cumulative leakage current of connected equipment to less than 100 microamps. Full isolation also supports noise filtering and common mode surge protection.

The UPS systems have lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO 4 ) batteries to power the AIRVO 2 during patient transport. The batteries offer significantly more charge cycles than equivalent lead-acid batteries.

“Powering equipment on mobile medical devices is an essential part of healthcare,” said Jim Folk, Tripp Lite’s Director of Healthcare Solutions. “Tripp Lite’s 700VA medical-grade UPS systems with lithium-ion batteries allow the AIRVO 2 to travel with the patient throughout hospitals and long-term care facilities. The ability to power cart equipment in transport mode ensures therapy can continue without interruption.”

Key Features of Tripp Lite’s Medical-Grade 700V UPS Systems with Lithium-Ion Batteries

700VA (450W) line-interactive operation

UL 60601-1 compliance for patient care vicinities

Lithium iron phosphate batteries provide reliable backup power

Battery life is 10,000 cycles (versus 500 cycles for lead-acid batteries)

Automatic voltage regulation (AVR) corrects voltage fluctuations

Faraday shield offers full line isolation and reduces leakage current (< 100 µA)

Models for 120V (SMART700HGL) and 230V (SMX700HGL)

For Tripp Lite’s full line of healthcare solutions, visit tripplite.com.

About Tripp Lite

From desktop to critical infrastructure, Tripp Lite products and solutions power and connect the computers, networking equipment and electronic devices that form the foundation of our digital world. Headquartered in Chicago since 1922, Tripp Lite has offices and partners worldwide. Learn more at tripplite.com.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of products and systems for use in respiratory care, acute care, surgery and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s products are sold in over 120 countries worldwide. Learn more at fphcare.com.

