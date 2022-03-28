Tropical cyclone disasters: Red Cross calls on Seychelles to donate food and basic commodities for devastated Madagascar

VICTORIA, The Red Cross Society of Seychelles is urging everyone in Seychelles to donate non-perishable food items to help the people of Madagascar overcome the devastating effects of five recent natural disasters related to flooding and destruction by cyclones.

Previously, the society was only accepting financial contributions due to the high cost of sending the items to Madagascar, but with the assistance of the Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF), basic commodities are now being accepted. Donations are being accepted until April 5.

The chaplain of the defence forces, Deacon Louis Agathine, said in a news report on the Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) that the delivery of donated goods will now be possible as the Seychelles Coast Guard will leave on a ship for a mission to the region next month.

“As we have a mission to carry out soon, we have been asked by the Commander in Chief, President Wavel Ramkalawan, to use this opportunity to assist Madagascar and kill two birds with one stone,” said Agathine.

Over 400,000 people in Madagascar have been affected by recurring cyclones and flooding in January and February. In February, it was hit by four tropical cyclones. The calamities resulted in large-scale ravages on crops.

“Even if Madagascar produces rice, they do not have enough at the moment as the cyclones have destroyed a lot. As such, we will take commodities that will not spoil like oil and rice. We might knock on the doors of IOT as well,” said Agathine.

Other than food items, water and basic commodities, the Red Cross is also calling on people to donate bedsheets, towels and blankets but no longer accepting clothes items as there are enough in stock.

Clothes have already been sorted and packed for delivery by members of the SDF.

Source: Nam News Network