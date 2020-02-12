Twelve Heads of State commit to providing place of honour to African culture

On the fringes of the 33rd African Union Assembly, held in Addis Abeba, twelve Heads of State, including H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, formally accepted the invitation from Ibrahim Boubacar KeA�ta, President of the Republic of Mali, leader of the African Union for Arts, Culture and Heritage, to act as co-leaders.

Following his designation as Leader of the African Union for Arts, Culture and heritage, the President of Mali considered it appropriate to set up a structure on a presidential level in order to carry out his mission.

He thus invited, in addition to the Equatoguinean President, the Presidents from Cape Verde, H. E. Jorge Carlos Fonseca; Ghana, H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo; Nigeria, H.E. Muhammadu Buhari; Congo, H.E. Denis Sassou Nguesso; Democratic Republic of Congo, H.E. Felix Tshisekedi;

the Kingdom of Morocco, His Majesty Mohamed VI; Egypt, H. E. Abdel Fattah al-Sissi; Kenya, H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta; the Federal Republic of Ethiopia, H.E. Sahle-Work Zewde; South Africa, H.E. Cyril Ramaphosa and Namibia, H.E. Hage Geingob.

The mandate of this Council is to formulate strategic guidelines and guarantee that these guidelines are taken into account in activities carried out by the African Union (AU). It is also hoped that members of this Council play a role of leadership, defence and facilitation on a subregional level.

At the inaugural meeting of the Council, the twelve Heads of State committed to providing a place of honour for culture, the arts and heritage. Within this framework, they adopted a draft resolution which will be presented in order to declare 2021 the year of culture.

In addition, the twelve co-leaders promised to advocate the ratification of the Charter for African Cultural Renaissance; to bring together the political and financial commitment of the members States in the African Fund for World Heritage; to promote culture as a tool for the construction of peace; to develop creative industries which generate economic development and dissemination; to preserve and develop African languages as a vehicle for communication, knowledge and culture, and to accelerate the return of cultural goods.

In all these matters, the countries will work together with the relevant bodies of the African Union in accordance with the principle of subsidiarity.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office