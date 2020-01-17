U. S. Ambassador meets Head of State

On 16th January, the President of the Republic, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, received the United States Ambassador, Susan Stevenson, at the People’s Palace.

At the meeting, the two interlocutors spoke about the achievements of the 2019 economic period, and reviewed the America-Equatorial Guinea agenda for cooperation for 2020.

The meeting, described as important, is the fourth to take place since the presentation of credentials by the North American diplomat in April 2019. The meeting also served as an occasion to speak about the business climate and the situation regarding American companies operating in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

During the audience, the President of the Republic was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simeon Oyono Esono.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office