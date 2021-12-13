U.S. Forces Kill Three Civilians In Eastern Syria

DAMASCUS, Three civilians from the same family were killed yesterday, by U.S. forces in the eastern Syrian province of Deir al-Zour, the state news agency reported.

The U.S. forces conducted a large-scale airdrop in the town of Al-Busayrah and surrounding areas, in the countryside of Deir al-Zour, with the help of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, killing the three victims in Al-Busayrah, the report said.

The U.S. forces also conducted house raids in the countryside of Deir al-Zour and abducted people to unknown locations, the report added.

There was no confirmation yet from the U.S. side.

According to SANA, the U.S. forces carried out a similar operation in the area on Dec 7, during which they rounded up people, with the help of the SDF, and destroyed the homes they had raided.

The U.S. forces have been active in Syria since 2014, in the name of fighting terror groups. The Syrian government has repeatedly slammed it as a presence of occupation, accusing the United States of stealing Syrian oil and gas, as well as, wheat crops.

Source: Nam News Network