U17 AFCON: do-or-die game between Cameroon and Burkina Faso

The baby Lions have one last chance to determine if they advance to the next round of the U17 Africa Cup of Nations in Algeria or exit the competition.

The defending Champions take on Burkina Faso on Sunday, May 7, at 8:00 pm, a fixture which will determine which side qualifies for the quarter-finals of the ongoing youth tournament.

Serge Mimpo, Cameroon’s coach, assured fans that they will not be disappointed this time. “We have our backs against the wall, and we have to win. We are going to do our best against Burkina Faso and I believe we will not disappoint Cameroonians. I’m certain about that,” the coach was speaking during the pre-match press conference.

His counterpart from Burkina Faso said they are determined to defeat the Lions.

“After Mali’s defeat, we were all frustrated but we are highly motivated for the game against Cameroon. We are here to win all the three points. We are not looking at the fact that the Lions are the title holders, we are here to play for a win,” Coach Brahima Toure said.

Both Cameroon and Burkina Faso lost their first games against Mali, 0-2 and 0-1 respectively. The two sides have no point behind Mali who are already qualified for the quarter-finals with 6 points in three-team Group C.

