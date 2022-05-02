UAE Central Bank starts circulating two new banknotes

Abu Dhabi, The UAE Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has announced that the new AED5 and AED10 banknotes have entered circulation following distribution to all banks operating in the country.

The CBUAE – in collaboration with the UAE Banks Federation (UBF) – has provided the new AED5, AED10 and AED50 notes through participating banks’ ATMs.

Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and Bank of Sharjah are amongst the national banks to programme their ATMs for the new denominations and update their settings in a short time span.

Source: Bahrain News Agency