General 

UAE Central Bank starts circulating two new banknotes

Posted By: admin

Abu Dhabi, The UAE Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has announced that the new AED5 and AED10 banknotes have entered circulation following distribution to all banks operating in the country.

The CBUAE – in collaboration with the UAE Banks Federation (UBF) – has provided the new AED5, AED10 and AED50 notes through participating banks’ ATMs.

Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and Bank of Sharjah are amongst the national banks to programme their ATMs for the new denominations and update their settings in a short time span.

Source: Bahrain News Agency

You May Also Like

At G-7, Trump Dumps Climate But Agrees on Gender, Africa

admin Comments Off on At G-7, Trump Dumps Climate But Agrees on Gender, Africa

Chamber of Deputies suspends activities for 15 days

admin Comments Off on Chamber of Deputies suspends activities for 15 days

AU affirms commitment to UN Resolution on role of women in Peace and Security

user2 0