Uganda approves license application for construction of $4B oil pipeline to Tanzania’s Tanga Port

KAMPALA, Uganda government has approved a license application for the construction of East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) that will deliver crude oil to Tanga Port in Tanzania.

The license application made by the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Company is expected to promote transparency and sustainability between Uganda and Tanzania, according to ICT and National Guidance Minister Godfrey Kabbyanga.

The crude oil pipeline whose investment is to the tune of $4 billion (Ksh 492 billion) will run 1,443km from Kabaale, Hoima district in Uganda to the Chongoleani Peninsula near Tanga Port in Tanzania.

Of the total length, Uganda will host 20pc of the line with the remaining 80pc running through Tanzania.

According to EACOP Company, the 24 inch heated pipeline with transport Uganda’s waxy crude oil via six pumping stations, two in Uganda and four in Tanzania before terminating at the Tanga Port where a terminal and a jetty will also be constructed.

Kabbyanga says the license approval also demonstrates joint commitment to develop the project in a harmonized manner.

This comes as Uganda is scheduled to host the 10th East African Petroleum Conference and Exhibition which will showcase the regions investment potential in hydrocarbons.

Uganda has already concluded Final Investment Decision to develop its upstream and EACOP projects and second licensing round and studies for new crude oil exploration sites.

Source: Nam News Network