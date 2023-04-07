UK firm praises Senate President, Speaker for re-appointing Sulaiman NILDS’ D-G

TheUK-based executive education and management consulting firm, TEXEM UK, says the reappointment of Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman as Director – General (DG) of Nigerian Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) is commendable

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, TEXEM’s founder, Dr Alim Abubakre, a Nigerian-born British expert, congratulated Sulaiman, whose tenure of four years was renewed by Senate President, Ahmad Lawal and House Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.

In the tribute, Abubakre said that Sulaiman’s drive for excellence, versatility, and commitment to nation-building has been evident since he first assumed the role of Director-General.

“He has tirelessly worked to promote the Institute’s vision of becoming a world-class academic and research centre for legislative studies, good democratic governance, and inclusive, sustainable development in Africa.

“Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman’s leadership has been instrumental in achieving significant milestones for the Institute.

“Under his guidance, the Institute has developed cutting-edge academic programmes, organized conferences, seminars, and workshops on various aspects of democratic governance which are actionable and critical for national prosperity,” he said.

Abubakre added that the Institute collaborated with national and international organizations to promote legislative studies and democratic practices in Africa.

He said Sulaiman’s commitment to excellence and innovation has earned him recognition both locally and internationally.

“Prof. Sulaiman’s contributions to the field of legislative studies and democratic governance have been acknowledged by numerous academic and professional bodies.

“These included the Nigerian Academy of Letters, the Nigerian Political Science Association, and the African Association of Political Science.

“Serving as a beacon and advocate of good governance and plenipotentiary par excellence is what distinguishes Professor Sulaiman.

“We are confident that Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman’s reappointment will bring new opportunities for the Institute to continue its mission with renewed vigour of promoting legislative studies, democratic governance, and development in Africa,” Abubakre said.

He said that TEXEM, UK celebrates Sulaiman for his impactful leadership and for having his position as Director-General of NILDS renewed.

“We agree with Shakespeare that ‘some are born great, some achieve greatness…we applaud you for being fantastic and grateful for your life which embodies excellence. We celebrate your laudable strides as exemplified by your eminent life.

“We pray that this renewed opportunity to serve will spur you to continue to champion good

governance, inspire strategic leadership and consolidate your rich, lofty and enduring legacy of selfless service to humanity,” Abubakre said

He said TEXEM UK wishes Sulaiman, whom he described as a visionary leader, all the best in his future endeavours and looks forward to continued success under his visionary leadership.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sulaiman was reappointed in March for another term of four years by the President of the Senate, who is Chairman of the Governing Council of the NILDS, in consultation with the House Speaker.

The Institute is the academic arm of the National Assembly and runs undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in conjunction with the University of Benin.

The re-appointment of Prof. Sulaiman is to take effect from May 28.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria