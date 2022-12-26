UNAIDS recognises NGOs fighting HIV-AIDS in Equatorial Guinea

The UNAIDS Representative in Equatorial Guinea, Jeanne Seck, presented certificates of appreciation to the NGOs Good Samaritan and the Network of Journalists United in the Fight against HIV-AIDS in Equatorial Guinea (REPUGE-SIDA).

According to Jeanne Seck, with or without support from the Government, UNAIDS or other partners, these NGOs have always worked with the population in the fight against HIV-AIDS.

Jeanne Seck encouraged other NGOs to continue with the same dynamic so that the population can also take part in the fight against HIV-AIDS, because it is not only the task of the Government.

After the presentation of certificates of recognition accompanied by a financial contribution, the beneficiaries expressed their delight. The President of the Network of Journalists United in the Fight against HIV-AIDS in Equatorial Guinea, Clemente Ela Ondo Onguene, in conversation with the press, said that this recognition was a morale booster for the Network of Journalists, to continue their work undertaken years ago in the fight against HIV-AIDS in Equatorial Guinea.

Detailing the work and awareness-raising aspects, specifically regarding the stigma towards people infected with HIV-AIDS, Ela Ondo Onguene also highlighted the achievements of the Network of Journalists United in the Fight against HIV-AIDS in Equatorial Guinea, such as the creation of its own newspaper, and its integration into the African Press Network for the Promotion of Health and Environment, in addition to other activities carried out by the network of journalists nationwide.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government