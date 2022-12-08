UNHCR Darfur Operation Sitrep (October 2022)

4.2 M Persons of Concern

188,203 refugees and asylum seekers1

3M IDPs

940,154 IDP returnees

152,020 Sudanese who have spontaneously returned from Chad from 2018 to date (verification is ongoing)

45,977 households (Approximately 230,000 individuals) affected by heavy rains since the beginning of the rainy season in July 2022.

5105 households (refugees, IDPs and host community) affected from floods received NFI kits.

Key Highlights

Insecurity incidents reported across Darfur include robbery with violence targeting humanitarian organizations, carjackings, tensions between armed groups, killings, and gender-based violence (GBV). The continuing high number of incidents can be attributed to the current economic situation, increased commodity prices and occasional clashes between herders and farmers linked to the agricultural season.

Health Situation in Darfur is seriously affected by various epidemics, mainly Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever, an increase in malaria cases, and Hepatitis E. Although the State Ministry of Health and partners are implementing response activities, a shortage of funds remains a significant challenge to cover all affected areas. In addition, there is a severe shortage of anti-malaria medication, especially at health centres in refugee locations. In response to the high number of malaria cases, UNHCR has included mosquito nets in NFI kits during ongoing distribution for flood-affected and vulnerable families.

IDPs from Sortoni Gathering Site in North Darfur were displaced to Jabal Marrah, Central Darfur due to tensions between armed groups. An estimated 1,700 households are in dire need of food, healthcare, and shelter. However, the situation in the area remains volatile, and lack of access has prevented humanitarian organizations from conducting needs assessment and response activities.

Refugee Protection

Joint refugee verification and biometric registration exercise by Commission of Refugees and UNHCR are ongoing in Al Lait, North Darfur. Follow-up registration and verification exercises will continue in East and South Darfur. The exercise started early in the year in Central Darfur, where refugees from Chad and the Central African Republic (CAR) reside. Registration is an important protection tool, ensuring refugees access their fundamental rights, humanitarian assistance & prevents statelessness.

Education Assessment has commenced in refugee-hosting states in Darfur to gather accurate data on refugee education. The education sector is significantly underfunded. The exercise will help better understand existing gaps and challenges facing refugee children to access quality education. UNHCR and partners completed the exercise in Al Lait Locality, North Darfur, where 150 respondents were interviewed, including refugee students, headteachers, teachers and members of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA). Findings of the assessment will be shared upon completion of the exercise in all States.

Education activities: 656 refugee children in Nyala town, South Darfur, received school uniforms and educational materials. Approximately 60% of the target refugee children received school uniforms and educational materials in the State. In addition, UNHCR led a successful back-to-school campaign in Al Lait settlements in North Darfur which saw the enrolment of 1,746 1st graders.

Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees