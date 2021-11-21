UNHCR Somalia: Operational Update (1-31 October 2021)

The operational environment in Somalia continued fluid throughout October, shaped by the ongoing elections as well as several large-scale internal displacements. UNHCR, together with partners, responded to the internal displacement from Lasanood to other parts of the country, as well as armed conflict in Guriel, Galmudug which resulted in large-scale civilian displacement.

UNHCR continued to provid protection, assistance, an solutions to persons of concer across the country, as well a to respond to the COVID-1 pandemic.

Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees