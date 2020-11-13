UNHCR West & Central Africa COVID-19 Emergency Response, 13 November 2020

21 Countries covered by the Regional Bureau: Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo.

Although the number of active COVID-19 cases continues to decrease to reach 13,281 as of 09 November 2020, the number of new cases marked a slight increase in the past two weeks across West and Central Africa.

As concerns of a possible “second wave”, some countries are strengthening their surveillance systems, increasing screening and testing, and encouraging the wearing of masks.

As part of its emergency response to the influx of Ivorian refugees in Liberia and Ghana,

UNHCR is working to mitigate the risk of contamination through health, WASH and shelter interventions in hosting areas.

Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees