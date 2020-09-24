UNICEF Angola COVID-19 Situation Report No.6, September 2020

Situation in Numbers

3,991 confirmed cases

(2,394 active)

152 deaths

1,445 recovered

715 institutional quarantine

Situation Overview

On 21 March, the Ministry of Health of Angola announced its first two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country. As of 20 September, Angola has reported a total of 3,991 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (2,394 active) with 1,445 recovered and 152 deaths, a 3.8% case fatality rate. Children under 10 years of age represent 3.9% of all confirmed cases (155) and those from 10 to 19 years of age represent 4.7% of the cases (186 cases). With 91.5% of all cases (3,652), Luanda province remains the epicentre of the pandemic in Angola. Slowly moving to other provinces, 16 out of the 18 provinces have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19. The Government declared a state of emergency on 27 March, resulting in a two-week lockdown up to 11 April along with other restrictive measures. Furthermore, based on the continuing evolution of the epidemiological situation of the coronavirus in Angola, the state of emergency has been revised and extended multiple times and is currently in effect.

UNICEF Response

UNICEF Angola has developed and is implementing a response plan that is aligned with the 2020 WHO Global Strategic Humanitarian Response Plan (SRP), Country Preparedness and Response Plans, and the 2020 UNICEF COVID-19 Humanitarian Action for Children appeal. UNICEF Angola’s response interventions to COVID-19 are focusing on (i) coordination; (ii) risk communication and community engagement—RCCE; (iii) infection prevention and control—WASH and Health; (iv) continuity of health and nutrition care; (v) continuous access to services (education and child protection); and (vi) social protection (cash transfer and social services referral). The plan is targeting 713,133 people to benefit from infection prevention and control, continuity of healthcare service delivery, including nutrition, access to continuous education and child protection and social protection (cash transfer and social services referral).

Source: UN Children’s Fund