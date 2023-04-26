UNICEF, NOA train youths, journalists on digital learning platforms

United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), in collaboration with National Orientation Agency (NOA), on Wednesday in Lagos, commenced training of selected youths and journalists in the South-West zone on digital learning platforms.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two-day training is tagged: “Media Dialogue on Digital Learning Platforms.”

In her opening remarks, UNICEF Communication Specialist, Mrs Blessing Ejiofor, said that the programme was aimed at exposing youths to the advantages of digital learning platforms.

Ejiofor said that the media were also involved to do the advocacy on the digital learning platforms and give the platforms necessary publicity.

According to her, embracing the digital learning platforms by the youth will reduce unemployment and crimes in the country.

Ejiofor said that the primary purpose of the dialogue was to understand the various digital platforms and how young people could make use of them positively.

The UNICEF communication specialist also said that the training would expose the youth to how to write their curriculum vitae, where to submit job applications and how to make use of digital platforms for wealth creation, among others.

“We brought many experts to this programme to help us know more about digital learning platforms of both the private and government organisations,” she said.

In her remarks, the NOA Director in Lagos, Ms Adetola Adegboyega, said that the training was important due to the importance of technology in day-to-day activities.

Adegboyega, who noted that journalists were also an important aspect of the training, said that they would help in disseminating information on the opportunities offered by digital learning.

Also speaking, UNICEF Programme Specialist, Mr Joannes Yimbesalu, said that the programme was an opportunity to explore, learn and share ideas on digital learning.

In her presentation, Head of Communication, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), Ms Taiye Tunkarimu, said that the agency was saddled with creating employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for all Lagos residents.

Tunkarimu said that the agency was also working toward reducing unemployment and crimes in the state.

She stated that the agency had trained no fewer than 16,000 youths on digital literacy, tech talent drive and vocational skills, among others.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria