UNICEF West and Central Africa Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report No. 8 (Reporting Period: 03 October – 04 December 2020)

Highlights

Although the number of active COVID-19 cases continues to decrease overall, the circulation of the virus is still active across WCAR with all 24 countries reporting cases of community transmission. As of 04 December 2020, 281,328 confirmed cases and 4,262 deaths (CFR: 1.51 percent), had been reported in the 24 countries of West and Central Africa Region (WCAR).

Situation Overview and Needs

A recent analysis of the trends has shown that the peak in WCAR was reached around mid-June followed by a sharp decrease until end of October. During the reporting period (3 October – 4 December 2020), the pandemic has shown a rapid increase in cases (16 percent) and in deaths (10 percent). Looking at the COVID-19 epidemiological data as of 4 December 2020, eight countries have reported in the reporting period the highest increase in confirmed cases and deaths:

• Cabo Verde (71 percent increase in cases; 69 percent in deaths)

• Togo (66 percent increase in cases; 35 percent increase in deaths)

• Mali (55 percent increase in cases; 24 percent increase in deaths)

• DRC (22 percent increase in cases; 24 percent increase in deaths)

• Chad (41 percent increase in cases; 20 percent increase in deaths)

• Burkina Faso (47 percent increase in cases; 17 percent in deaths)

• Guinea (23 percent increase in cases; 15 percent increase in deaths)

• Niger (37 percent increase in cases; 10 percent increase in deaths)

Source: UN Children’s Fund