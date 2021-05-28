UnionPay Cards Now Accepted at All Game and Builders Warehouse Stores Across South Africa

“We are delighted and grateful to have support from some of the strongest retail brands in the country, such as Game and Builder’s Warehouse”, said Mr. Luping Zhang, General Manager of UnionPay International Africa Branch, “UnionPay continues to work with retailers of all sizes to enable their point-of-sales across the country to offer easy, convenient and secure payment services to a growing market of UnionPay cardholders living and working in South Africa.”

Karin Mathebula, Managing Executive: Product and Enablement for Relationship Banking, Absa Retail and Business Bank, says Absa continuously looks to improve the payment experience of customers to ensure that it meets their needs and expectations. “We are pleased to partner with Unionpay and Massmart to provide customers with more innovative card solutions.”

Massmart values this partnership with ABSA and UnionPay International which aligns to our Financial Services strategy to enhance our digital payments customer experience across our stores. – Varsha Dayaram – Senior Vice President: Financial Services.

With over 150 million UnionPay cards issued in 70 countries and regions, UnionPay has expanded its acceptance network to 180 countries and regions in recent years. At present, UnionPay cards are widely accepted in Africa across all sectors, effectively meeting the diverse purchasing needs of UnionPay cardholders visiting and living on the continent. UnionPay cards have been issued in over 10 African countries, including Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Ghana, South Africa, Madagascar and Mauritius. The Nilson Report (Issue 1154) shows that UnionPay ranks first among all card schemes in terms of cards issuance and transaction volume worldwide. UnionPay has launched various innovative payment products in Africa in response to the worldwide digital transformation and financial inclusion.