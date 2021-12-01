MBABANE, eSwatini, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — UnionPay International (UPI), Swaziland Building Society (SBS) and Buy ‘n Save Spar jointly announced today a three-month customer rewarding campaign in eSwatini, celebrating an early festive season with One Million Emalangeni worth of shopping vouchers.

The campaign invites customers to shop at Buy ‘n Save Spar stores nationwide and receive an instant share of E1million for their next shopping trip.

SBS has been issuing UnionPay debit, platinum and diamond cards in the Kingdom of eSwatini since June 2021. This debut plays a significant role in transforming eSwatini’s digital financial services capabilities, contributing to economic growth, improving financial inclusion, and creating a sustainable future.

“We are delighted to launch this campaign with SBS and Buy ‘n Save Spar,” said Mr. Luping Zhang, General Manager of Africa Branch, UnionPay International. “We strongly appreciate and support SBS’ effort to give back to the community, driving tangible value and digital innovation to repaint the payment landscape in eSwatini”.

“With the UnionPay debit card voucher program, we are celebrating the festive season with customers and thanking them for being loyal to the SBS brand. We trust the partnership between the three brands will brighten up the season for our customers.”

The SBS UnionPay cards can be used at any point-of-sales nationwide. The cards can also transact online as well as withdraw cash from ATMs, providing an inclusive payment environment for all customer needs. With over 59 years of steady growth, the SBS is an innovative financial service provider offering customer-centric transactional and digital financial services.

Buy ‘n Save SPAR stores are strategically positioned in the country’s major cities and towns offering customers value for their money. Qualifying SBS customers who shop at Buy ‘n Save SPARs will be rewarded during the promotion.

With over 160 million UnionPay cards issued outside mainland China, UnionPay has expanded its acceptance network to 180 countries and regions in recent years. At present, UnionPay cards are widely accepted in Africa across all sectors, effectively meeting the diverse purchasing needs of UnionPay cardholders visiting and living on the continent. UnionPay cards have been issued in over 10 African countries, including Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Ghana, South Africa, Madagascar and Mauritius. UnionPay has launched various innovative payment products in Africa in response to the worldwide digital transformation and financial inclusion.