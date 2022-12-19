United States-Africa Leaders’ Summit ends

At the Washington summit, which brought together leaders from Africa and the United States, including the President of the Republic, Head of State and Government, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, the United States decided to bridge the trust gap with Africa, which has widened in recent years due to the perception that Washington was not paying enough attention to the African continent. The Biden administration has portrayed the US as a solid, reliable partner, demonstrating that the US can be an important catalyst for Africa’s development in the coming years.

At the Washington forum, Africa has been recognised as a key geopolitical player capable of shaping the present and future of the global economy; specifically, the summit addressed issues that purely and simply affect the continent, such as the economy, climate change and the environment, security, health and education – a completely different discourse to the one that the countries of the continent had to listen to during the Donald Trump era, in which the region felt let down.

Washington’s stance comes at a time when the United States is lagging far behind China in terms of investment in sub-Saharan Africa, which is becoming an increasingly important arena in the tense competition between the two world powers, China and the United States.

In the same vein, First Lady Jill Biden held a working session on Wednesday with the first ladies, including Constancia Mangue de Obiang.

In short, the White House has announced specific steps to relaunch the relationship with Africa, and tangible results are expected. Biden has already made public his support for the African Union to become a permanent member of the G-20. It is time for Africa to have a permanent seat at the table of international initiatives and organisations; it is also calling for Africa to have a permanent seat as a veto-wielding member of the UN Security Council.

Washington has announced US investments in the economic, security and health sectors worth $55 billion, and the extension of the Africa-US Growth and Opportunity Act, which boosts imports from the continent by eliminating tariffs on certain products but which expires in 2025, will be confirmed.

During the US-Africa Business Forum, $15 billion in investments pledged to business partnerships were announced, including a $350 million initiative to help countries modernise their digital systems, and another $350 million to boost women’s equality and entrepreneurial spirit.

Sources close to the White House say that Joe Biden is preparing a tour of Africa for 2023. His Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has visited the continent three times in the past year.

It should be emphasised that, in order to make the most of US investment, sustained follow-up, based on the agreements emerging from the Washington Summit, including stronger diplomatic engagement, will be necessary.

