

Ouagadougou: Lieutenant Adama Sessouma, a candidate for the presidency of the National Union of Stallions Supporters (UNSE), announced his candidacy at a press conference in Ouagadougou. His campaign focuses on establishing a robust union dedicated to supporting the Burkina Faso national teams, as reported by AIB.

According to Burkina Information Agency, Lieutenant Sessouma, who serves in the military engineering corps, expressed his commitment to revitalizing the UNSE. He addressed journalists alongside honorary president Ablasse Yameogo, current president Ousseni Tougma, and regional office presidents, emphasizing his vision to restore the union’s prestige.

Sessouma’s agenda includes “bringing together, modernizing, and promoting Burkinabe supporters both nationally and internationally.” He believes that supporting the national teams goes beyond cheering in the stands; it involves forming a moral, organized, and patriotic force backing the Stallions.

If elected for a four-year term in September, Sessouma

plans to create a “strong, visible, respected UNSE, serving the Etalons and the Nation.” His goals include strengthening the regional sections’ capacities, ensuring transparency and accountability, and developing sustainable financial partnerships. His campaign is structured around four main pillars: good governance, restructuring, regional section strengthening, and financial resource mobilization.

Lieutenant Sessouma, currently leading the supporters of the Armed Forces Sports Union (USFA), is driven by a passion for sports and the values they represent. His leadership experience within the military and sports sectors positions him as a proactive candidate aiming to elevate the role of supporters in Burkina Faso.