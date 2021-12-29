General 

UNSOM Quarterly Newsletter ISSUE #21 | December 2021

Humanitarian partners release response plan for Somalia’s needs in 2022

• Somalia’s international partners urge restraint and dialogue and renewed focus on elections

• World body’s officials highlight support and challenges, and reaffirm commitment on UN Day

• International partners welcome conclusion of Somalia’s upper house elections

• FEATURE: Hassan Mowlid Yasin raises awareness on the need to protect Somalia’s environment

• UN Special Representative briefs Security Council on situation in Somalia

• UN calls for increased recognition of persons with disabilities

• UN Special Representative highlights importance of robust and accountable institutions

• International partners welcome local elections in Puntland

