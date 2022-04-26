US Pres Biden says will cooperate with re-elected Macron in ‘defending democracy’

PARIS, Western leaders rushed to congratulate France’s President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election and defeat of far-right leader Marine Le Pen in elections Sunday.

UNITED STATES: President Joe Biden congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election Sunday, calling France a “key partner in addressing global challenges.”

“Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his re-election. France is our oldest ally and a key partner in addressing global challenges. I look forward to our continued close cooperation — including on supporting Ukraine, defending democracy, and countering climate change,” Biden tweeted.

Macron won in the second round of the presidential election with 58.55 per cent of the votes, while his rival, far-right presidential candidate, leader of the National Rally party Marine Le Pen got 41.45 per cent.

EU: European Council President Charles Michel said, “We can count on France for five more years.”

GERMANY: Taking to Twitter, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shared a photo with Macron and said, “I am happy that we will continue our good cooperation.”

UK: Prime Minister Boris Johnson called France “one of our closest and most important allies”.

“Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron on your re-election as President of France. France is one of our closest and most important allies. I look forward to continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world,” Johnson tweeted.

CANADA: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “looking forward to continuing our work together on the issues that matter most to people in Canada and France — from defending democracy, to fighting climate change, to creating good jobs and economic growth for the middle class”.

ITALY: Prime Minister Mario Draghi described Macron’s victory as “great news for all of Europe”.

SPAIN: “The citizens have chosen a France committed to a free, strong and fair EU. Democracy wins. Europe wins,” tweeted socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. “Congratulations Emmanuel Macron.”

Belgium: Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said French voters had made a “strong choice”, opting for “certainty and Enlightenment values”.

UN AGENCIES: UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi sent his “warm congratulations” and said his organisation would continue to count on Macron’s support on the European and World stage “as humanitarian challenges and refugee crises become more serious and complex every day”.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he looked forward to “continuing the important partnership” with France “for a healthier, safer, fairer world”.

IRELAND: Prime Minister Micheal Martin hailed Macron’s “principled and dynamic leadership” as “important not only for France, but for Europe”.

SWITZERLAND: President Ignazio Cassis said he looked forward to “continuing our good collaboration,” stressing the close ties between the two neighbouring countries.

SWEDEN: Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson sent her “warmest congratulations”.

“Let’s continue our close cooperation – bilaterally and for a competitive, green and resilient European Union,” she tweeted.

Norway: Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said France had chosen “liberal democracy over the far-right”.

GABON: President Ali Bongo Ondimba of former French colony Gabon hailed Macron’s “brilliant re-election”.

“More than a shared past, our two countries have a future to build,” he said in online comments.

