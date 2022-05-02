Vatel Bahrain explores cooperation opportunities with Vatel France

Manama, Vatel Bahrain’s Director-General, Shaikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa has just returned from a whirlwind visit from Lyon in France, where Vatel has its global headquarters.

The visit aimed to expand collaboration opportunities between the two institutions, notably in bringing more brands beneath the Vatel umbrella back to Bahrain such as Vatel Restaurant, Vatel Café, and Vatel Gourmet.

This will serve as a platform for Vatel Bahrain students to apply their knowledge in the field of hospitality in a real-life environment, providing them with practical experience as part of their curriculum with an aim to develop Bahrainis in the hospitality field. Additionally, the three Vatel brands will be open to the public for experiencing an exciting culinary experience.

During his visit to Vatel’s campus in Lyon, Shaikh Khalid Al Khalifa visited Vatel Gourmet in Duhamel and Hotel Dieu branch, where he toured the facilities in the campus and learned more about food preparation and operations at Vatel Gourmet. He also toured the Vatel Restaurant and Vatel Café in Lyon.

The Director-General commented: “The hospitality and tourism sector is an ever-growing industry in the Kingdom, and bringing in these renowned brands is an important step towards the Economic Recovery Plan and the 2022-2026 tourism strategy. Students will gain practical experience while adhering to international practices, as they will be introduced to the functioning of a kitchen, a dining room and a reception in real conditions. They will acquire a variety of knowledge, skills and attributes in the field by training in various operational and managerial positions which they plan to manage in their future career.”

Source: Bahrain News Agency