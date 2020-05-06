Verdict of jury in literary contests at Spanish Cultural Centres in Equatorial Guinea

As a contribution from the Spanish Cultural Centres in Bata and Malabo, at the start of the #IAmStayingAtHome period there was the #IAmStayingAtHomeReading challenge and the V C Short Story Competition.

The Spanish Cultural Centres in Equatorial Guinea are continuing with their programmes in virtual format, offering -among other things- activities related to the promotion of reading and books.

The reading challenge #IAmStayingAtHomeReading took place from 24th March to 19th April. The challenge proposed the reading of two books by Equatoguinean writers and two collections published by the two cultural centres: Guinea Escribe (2017), 12th October,Hispanic Day,Literary Contest, (2015), Cuentos Crudos (2007), and Guinea Escribe (2018). Over four weeks 20 questions were asked, and on Tuesday 21st April we discovered the people who had answered the most questions correctly: Gaudencio Esono Bacale Ayetebe, Miguel Ngomo Mba Ntongono and Bernarda Modu Ebuka, who have received a pack of school materials to enjoy at the end of the #IAmStayingAtHome period.

Furthermore, with the aim of promoting reading and writing among young people, the Spanish Cultural Centres in Bata and Malabo, and the Martínez Hermanos Foundation, organised for the fifth year running the Martínez Hermanos Foundation “Guinea Writes” Short Story Competition. The rules were published on 25th May, and participants could submit their writing up to 15th April. The act covering the reception of work was officially published on 17th April. On Friday 24th April 2020 the acts were announced to assign the prizes in the following way: Act of prizes in the Insular Region: First Prize, Alfredo Junior Rieba Abea under the pseudonym Brakarys, for the work “In my absence”. Second Prize, Fidel Cristóbal Nzeng Nsue Adá under the pseudonym Christopher Ada, for the work “Inferno”.

Third Prize, León Sidjui Tientcheu under the pseudonym León Gambeta, for the work “Blind alley”.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office