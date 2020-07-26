Vice-President of the Republic holds meeting with Chinese Ambassador

The Vice-President of the Republic, H. E. Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, received the People’s Republic of China Extraordinary Plenipotentiary Ambassador accredited in Equatorial Guinea, Qi Mei, to deal with matters relating to COVID-19 and bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

During the appointment, the two figures focussed their conversations on multi-sector cooperation between the two peoples and governments, in which the Coronavirus was also an essential topic, in order to continue to consolidate ties in the fight against COVID-19.

Diplomatic relations between Equatorial Guinea and China now span four decades. During that time, the two countries have prioritised cooperation in the sectors of Education, Health, Defence, the Economy and Culture, among others.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office