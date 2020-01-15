Vice President receives United States Ambassador

On Tuesday 14th January, the Vice President of the Republic, Charged with Defence and State Security, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, granted an audience to the U.S. Extraordinary Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Equatorial Guinea, Susan Stevenson.

The representative of the Trump administration in Malabo reiterated, as she had done on 24th September, the willingness f her country to cooperate with Equatorial Guinea in the fight against piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

We spoke about the security situation in Equatorial Guinea, and the possibility of military and civil cooperation between the two countries. In addition to possible mutual visits, we want to begin a study of the situation, to see if there is a lack of material in the country, and to see if we can strengthen cooperation in this matter”, said Susan Stevenson to local press.

Nguema Obiang Mangue and Stevenson also spoke about matters regarding human rights, Every year, the United States draws up a report in the situation of each country around the world, including the U. S. itself, in order to understand the efforts made by governments with regards to human rights”, added the North American diplomat.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office