Vice-President supervises checks against coronavirus

Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, Vice-President of the Republic, carried out a visit on Wednesday 29th January to Malabo commercial airport, with the aim of inspecting the security measures activated by the Executive to check for possible cases of the coronavirus outbreak. The Prime Minister, Charged with Administrative Coordination, Francisco Pascual Obama Asue, accompanied the Vice-President during tour of the airport.

Despite not having direct flights to China, the Government has taken preventive measures against the coronavirus declared in the city of Wuhan on 23rd of this month. As a consequence, on Monday 27th various preventive measures to combat possible cases of the epidemic were adopted.

Along those lines, some checking mechanisms have been introduced at the main airports in the country, for all passengers on flights with international airlines. If a case was detected, the person would be detained for 14 days, the incubation period for the virus. At the end of that period, if no symptoms were apparent, then the measure imposed on the passenger would be immediately lifted.

According to Equatoguinean authorities, the checks will last on the main borders of the country until the World health Organisation (WHO) declares China and other countries where cases of the illness have been confirmed to be free from the virus.

The visit by Nguema Obiang Mangue to the airport was to check the work that was decided on at the meeting on Monday with some members of the Government.

At the aerodrome, a health worker reported to the Vice-President on the health checks, which begin from leaving the plane and go to the exit from the airport terminal. The checks use parameters such as body temperature and guidelines such as the disinfection of hands. Furthermore, the Government has prepared exclusive rooms for those who are possibly infected.

Equatorial Guinea and China have maintained excellent ties of friendship and cooperation for five decades; a fact which is not an obstacle for the Government in the exercise of its responsibility to safeguard public health.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office