Vice-President urges military not to trample on the population during controls against Covid-19

The Vice-President of Equatorial Guinea, Charged with National Defence and State Security, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, led a military conference on Friday 13th March at the Acacio Meña Ela Military Barracks, at which he gave some instructions to the heads of Defence and Security on activities by the military for this year. It also served to alert the uniformed corps on the danger of the coronavirus pandemic.

850 soldiers were present at the conference. Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue met the armed forces to present to the troops the main thrusts of the action plan for 2020.

As this was the first meeting held with the military in the capital, Malabo, Nguema Obiang Mangue expressed to them the joy and satisfaction of the Head of State, during his visit to the various battalions deployed in border zones in the continental region of the country.

“As this is the first meeting I am having in this new year 2020 with the State Armed Forces and Security Corps, I want to wish you well, and pass on my heartfelt desire that you all enjoy good health and are successful in your posts”, said Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, addressing over a hundred uniformed corps.

“And at the same time pass on the joy and satisfaction you gave to H. E. the Head of State and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, on his visit to battalions deployed in border zones in the continental region of the country, who are carrying out good military exercises and noteworthy manoeuvres, which are deserving of congratulations”, he added.

The Republic of Equatorial Guinea, like other African countries, has been the victim of attempted coups and terrorist attacks. In this context, the Vice-President of the Republic, in his desire to watch over the security of Equatoguineans, called on the troops to strengthen the measures to respond effectively to any event.

“We must not sleep, because the enemy will not sleep either”, declared the head of the FAS and CSE.

“Our greatest pride in that our State Armed Forces and Security Corps will always be superior and show a great combative capacity against the enemy. They will never defeat us because we are and will be continuously increasing our combative capabilities, through continuous training courses”, he added.

Taking into account the current global threat caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the head of the State Armed Forces and Security Corps alerted the military on the danger of the coronavirus for humanity, while advising them not to trample on the civil population when carrying out routine checks.

At the meeting, which was attended by the ministerial heads of Defence and Security, and Generals from the National Army, they heard advice from Doctor Daniel Ángel Sima Miko, who in addition to explaining in detain the preventive measures against Covid-19, also called on those present to join forces to combat this scourge.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office