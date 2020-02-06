Vice-President witnesses military exercises in Continental Region

On Wednesday 5th February, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, Vice-President of the Republic, Charged with Defence and Security in Equatorial Guinea, witnessed the military exercises of the first and second battalions of the army, located in the people’s council of Mesama EsabeA and in the municipality of Bijadbijan.

On arrival in the people’s council of Mesama EsabeA, located 50 kilometres from Ebibeyin, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue was received with military honours in the presence of chiefs from the military corps on the Continental Region.

Later, and after shaking hands with military authorities, the head of the government portfolios of Defence and Security was present during the military manoeuvres. They were tactical simulation exercises, consisting in an offensive, ambush and recovery of armed forces during an enemy attack.

In his short speech, the Vice-President, in addition to reiterating to the uniformed corps the need to do sport in order to keep in perfect condition, urged the FAS to work with rigour, in the sense of working with and protecting the population.

The periodical training exercises carried out by the Equatorial Guinea FAS aim to maintain the military in perfect condition to protect the population and effectively counter any terrorist threat.

We are here to protect the inhabitants and defend our sovereignty, and for that reason we must remain active, alert and ready, said the Equatoguinean Vice-President.

On the same day, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue also visited the first battalion located in the municipality of Bidjabijan, with the same aim.

There, the Head of Defence and Security congratulated the troops on the exercises, and later urged them to handle the exercises responsibly and with serenity, as they allow our borders to be protected.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office