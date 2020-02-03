VIII Meeting of AU Senior Level Committee

The VIII meeting of the African Union (AU) Senior Level Committee on Libya took place at the International Conference Centre in Kintele, Brazzaville, at the behest of the Congolese President, H. E. Denis Sassou Nguesso. The meeting allowed a reaffirmation, in his capacity as president of the committee, of the position of the continent prior to the celebration of free, peaceful elections.

The participants also updated the AU route map for Libya, in particular on the creation of the preparatory committee and the facilitation committee, together with the definition of the organisational modes for these elections.

The meeting is part of the actions being taken by the African continent to resolve the Libyan conflict between the President of the Presidential Council of the Government and the Chief of the National Army.

To do that, the conflicting parties, in the presence of the President of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, reaffirmed their willingness to abandon the conflict in the agreements reached by the two were respected by every member of the groups.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office