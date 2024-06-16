

Solenzo: The population of the village of Bena offers a drone of more than 5 million to the VDP. The population of the village of Bena, located 15 km from Solenzo, donated a drone worth 5,556,000 FCFA to the Volunteers for the Defense of the Homeland (VDP). This contribution aims to enhance the VDP’s capacity in their ongoing fight against terrorism.





According to Burkina Information Agency, the drone handover ceremony was attended by the village’s population, municipal authorities, and officials from the Defense and Security Forces. Madou Kienou, chief of the village of Bena, stated that the acquisition was made possible through voluntary contributions from the village’s residents.





“There’s harmony within the village. Everyone did their best, and this is the result. This will allow our VDPs to monitor the entire village at all times so that nothing surprises us,” said Kienou. He further explained that contributions came from various segments of the village, with women alone donating 1,500,000 CFA francs and former students contributing 500,000 CFA francs. The remaining amount was provided by the men, enabling the purchase of the drone to enhance VDP operations.





Marou Ilboudo, president of Solenzo’s special delegation, praised the village’s efforts. “If the nation calls us, we must respond, and the people of Bena are an example of this. You have proven that it is together in harmony that we will defend our country, our province, and our village,” he remarked, commending the village’s spirit of unity and commitment to national defense efforts.

