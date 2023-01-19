Visit by President of Gabon to Equatorial Guinea

The Head of State of the republic of Gabon, H. E. Ali Bongo Ondimba, made a working visit the Republic of Equatorial Guinea on Wednesday 18th January 2023, at the invitation of his counterpart, the President of the Republic, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

The presence of H. E. Ali Bongo Ondimba in our country was aimed at deepening and reaffirming the political will to continue strengthening the ties of friendship and cooperation in order to diversify cooperation in sectors of common interest for reciprocal benefit.

During the courtesy audience, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and H. E. Ali Bongo Ondimba addressed issues that concern their community areas, both the subregion of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa, CEMAC, and the CEEAC Region, the Economic Community of the States of Central Africa, specifically regarding the new international situation and as a consequence the multifaceted crises that are currently negatively affecting the community area, in addition to other matters of a political, economic and monetary nature.

The audience took place at the People’s Palace, in which the excellent relations of friendship and cooperation, in addition to brotherhood and good neighbourliness between the two peoples and governments, were also reviewed.

During his stay in Malabo, H. E. Ali Bongo Ondimba reiterated congratulations to the Equatoguinean President for his brilliant re-election as President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea for another 7-year term, while he also extended the same congratulations to the Equatoguinean People for the political maturity shown during the elections of 20th November of last year 2022.

Within the bilateral framework, a ministerial meeting between the two delegations was held in the facilities of the People’s Palace, aimed at creating fresh dynamism in the cooperation relations between the two, and the signing of various cooperation agreements at a bilateral level was confirmed, with focus on sectors of common interest aimed at the economic and social development of the two nations.

During the same working meeting, cooperation was reoriented to diversify into other sectors, such as: energy, mines, hydrocarbons, infrastructure, agriculture and tourism, to name a few.

Thus, the delegations from the Gabonese Republic and Equatorial Guinea, made up of the ministers for Foreign Affairs, Integration, Mines, Work and Oil, among others, agreed on the need to convene a mixed cooperation meeting between the two countries, since the last one took place 10 years ago, in 2013.

The work was carried out in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and brotherhood, and at the end the two delegations welcomed the fraternal climate and the spirit of mutual trust that prevailed throughout the meetings. Likewise, they congratulated themselves on the results obtained, while stating that they would continue the dialogue with the same climate and spirit of trust in future meetings.

On route to Libreville, the capital of the Gabonese Republic, the official delegation from the neighbouring and friendly country was seen off with military honours at the Presidential Pavilion, in an emotional ceremony that was led by the Head of State and Government himself, H. E Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government