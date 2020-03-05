Visit by Prime Minister to Ministry for Transport

On the afternoon of Wednesday 4th March the Prime Minister of the Government Charged with Administrative Coordination Francisco Pascual Obama Asue met personnel from the Ministry for Transport the Postal Service and Telecommunications.

The meeting was in relation to the working plan being carried out by the Prime Minister of the Government Charged with Administrative Coordination Francisco Pascual Obama Asue.

During the meeting with officials from the department led by the Minister Rufino Ovono Ondo Obama Asue reported on the duty to respect the administrative hierarchy through discipline respect and the application of the Law on Administrative Procedure for the State Civil Administration. Regarding conflict resolution and powers resulting from the division of duties the Prime Minister mentioned corruption and discrepancies in place at the heart of this ministerial department.

At another point during his intervention Obama Asue condemned corrupt practices while advising officials to respect State funds. At the same time he encouraged them to meet the working timetable in a setting of discipline and a good atmosphere.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office