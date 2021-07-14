VoltDB Expands Team, Moves Headquarters in support of Business Growth

The move comes as VoltDB continues to expand its global reach in response to increasing demand for data platforms that can power ultra-reliable low-latency applications built for 5G, IoT, and edge computing.

In addition to the opening of the new facilities, VoltDB has made a number of recent additional hires across the organization, covering all aspects of the business, Sales, Marketing, Engineering, and earlier this year announced the addition of Paul Farmer as Senior Vice President of Global Sales.

VoltDB announced at Mobile World Congress the release of the latest version of its data platform, V10.2, which offers significant enhancements to the platform’s native cloud capabilities, including improved Kafka and Kubernetes integrations and an optimized version of its Active-Active-Active Cross Datacenter replication feature.

“We are of course very excited about these new growth opportunities, as they confirm our belief that we offer a truly disruptive and unique product the market has mandated in the age of fast data,” said VoltDB CEO David Flower. “The new headquarters space better meets the needs of our expanding business, offering a state-of-the-art workspace to facilitate effective collaboration and communication while supporting continuing flexible working policies.“

About VoltDB

VoltDB empowers enterprise-grade applications to ingest, process, and act on data in single-digit milliseconds to tap into new revenue streams and prevent revenue loss. With industry-leading customers in telecommunications, finance, gaming, and many other verticals, The VoltDB Data Platform is uniquely positioned to be the go-to technology for any company seeking to take full advantage of 5G, IoT, and whatever comes next.