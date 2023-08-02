

Voting is underway in the NPP Krachi East Parliamentary Primary to elect a candidate to represent the party at the 2024 elections.

A total of 648 delegates are expected to cast their ballot at the Dambai College of Education, venue for the exercise.

There is heavy police presence and orderliness at the venue as Mr Kafui Klutse, Electoral Commission official expects the exercise to run without any incidents.

Mr Klutse, cautioned delegates against videoing and taking of pictures of their ballot as it was an offence.

He also told the delegates that they could use a Voter ID or a Ghana card for the voting.

The five aspiring candidates are leaving no stone unturned after crisscrossing the length and breadth of the constituency to intensify their campaigns in their bid to win the trust and confidence of the delegates to win the primaries.

They are Mr Timothy Kwasi Koki, Mr Humphrey Ankamah Sarpong, Mr Jacob Nlalil, Mr Micheal Yaw Gyato and Madam Pearl Akua Agyaman.

Source: Ghana News Agency