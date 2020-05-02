Webinar on macroeconomic policy options regarding COVID-19 in Africa

The African Development Institute (ADI), together with the groups of experts on economic policy and African universities, including the African Economic Research Consortium, has organised a virtual seminar on the macroeconomic policy response for Africa as a result of COVID-19.

The seminar, entitled “Improving resilience in African economies; macroeconomic policy responses to the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa”, aimed to create a policy report on macroeconomic policy responses to the pandemic, with a focus on improving the resilience of African countries in the era following COVID-19.

The unprecedented immediate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to health systems, economies, trade and the global, regional and national societies have attracted significant interest on a global level. Both the public and private sectors, people and communities are fighting to respond to the pandemic.

The seminar brought together global experts and professionals in macroeconomic, fiscal and monetary policy in order to brainstorm the challenges for governments and business leaders, who must not only mobilise emergency funds in order to contain the disease, but also provide a social stimulus to citizens amidst the business closures that have interrupted everyday life.

The main speakers were former Finance ministers, governors of central banks and senior university professors.

The session was also vital in reporting the response development actions and capabilities of the African Development Bank in its support for Regional Member Countries in dealing with the pandemic, and reporting its interventions in order to give shape to the policy response on a global, regional and national level.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office