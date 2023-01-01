General 

Weekly Bulletin on Outbreaks and other Emergencies: Week 52: 19 – 25 December 2022

Posted By: admin

This Weekly Bulletin focuses on public health emergencies occurring in the WHO African region. This week’s articles cover:

Yellow fever in West, Central and East Africa

Monkeypox in the WHO African Region

For each of these events, a brief description, followed by public health measures implemented and an interpretation of the situation is provided.

A table is provided at the end of the bulletin with information on all new and ongoing public health events currently being monitored in the region, as well as recent events that have been controlled and closed.

Source: World Health Organization

You May Also Like

Medical Supplies Donated by Jack Ma Foundation Arrives in Addis Ababa

admin Comments Off on Medical Supplies Donated by Jack Ma Foundation Arrives in Addis Ababa

West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (24 – 30 Dec 2020)

user2 Comments Off on West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (24 – 30 Dec 2020)

Government-backed Militias in Burkina Faso Accused of Abuses

admin Comments Off on Government-backed Militias in Burkina Faso Accused of Abuses