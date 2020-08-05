West and Central Africa, Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Monthly Regional Update – June 2020

Monthly Mobility Trends and Events

In June 2020, significant mobility trends and events were observed in the West and Central Africa region, including:

• The closure of borders in 14 countries, in an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

• The progressive easing of restrictions implemented in an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, including city-wide lockdowns, internal and crossboundary travel bans and quarantine of new arrivals.

• A decrease of 39 per cent in flows observed at Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) between January and May 2020, as a result of mobility restriction measures and decrease travel relating to the COVID-19 crisis.

• A stark increase of 65 per cent in flows between April and May 2020, reflecting the progressive resumption of crossboundary mobility in the region.

• The stranding of over 17,000 migrants throughout the region, including close to 2,000 migrants waiting at IOM Transit Centers.

• Continued movements across borders observed in Guinea, Burkina Faso, Chad,

Mali, Niger and Nigeria, despite borders being closed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

• The return of over 13,000 IDPs to North West and Norh South Region of Cameroon, linked to the COVID-19 crisis.

• The deportation of 321 individuals from Libya to Chad.

• The increase in the number of migrant arrivals by boat to the Canary Islands (Spain) from 243 in January-April 2019 to 1,936 in January-April 2020.

• Large increases in the shares of seasonal migrants observed at Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs).

Source: International Organization for Migration