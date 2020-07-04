West and Central Africa Region COVID-19 Situation Report No. 5 (Reporting Period: 1 – 30 June 2020)

● The total number of COVID-19 positive cases is nearing 100,000 in all 23 countries in West and Central Africa, four months after the first case was reported in Nigeria. By the end of June, there were nearly 2,000 deaths, a mortality rate of about 1.9 per cent. Two of every five patients were still hospitalized, while 55% had recovered.

● The pandemic continues to spread at an average rate of 2,206 new cases per day over the last 7 days. Three countries leading with caseloads are Nigeria (25,133), Ghana (17,351) and Cameroon (12,592).

● Chad (90%) and Burkina Faso (87%) have the highest percentage of recovery, while Chad (8.5%) and Niger (6.2%) have highest case fatality rates.

● UNFPA Country Offices continue making strategic interventions, in collaboration with partners, to support governments to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic across the region.

● About 15,000 safe deliveries were recorded in UNFPA-supported facilities in Senegal (7,779),

Benin (3,647), Togo (2,588), Sierra Leone (818).

● Over 108,775 women and youth have utilised integrated sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services in UNFPA-support facilities in the region.

● About 2,260 contact-tracers were trained and deployed with UNFPA support, and 1,500 women and girls subjected to violence, including those with disabilities, accessed essential services (health, social, police and justice).

