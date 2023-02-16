West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (07 – 13 February 2023)

On 13 February, Equatorial Guinea has confirmed its first outbreak of the Marburg virus, a highly infectious and deadly disease like Ebola, following the deaths of at least nine people, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The country quarantined over 200 people the week before in its western Kie-Ntem province after detecting a hemorrhagic fever with additional 16 suspected cases reported.

Neighboring Cameroon restricted movement along its border over contagion concerns. Marburg virus disease can have a fatality rate of up to 88 per cent, with no vaccines or antiviral treatments. Drops in oil prices in the past years and the effects of the COVID-19 affected the country’s once fast-growing economy and exacerbated existing vulnerabilities

Burkina Faso

Armed Group Attack Leaves 25 Dead

On 4 February, an attack by a non-state armed group (NSAG) on the village of Bani,

Seno province, Sahel region, resulted in the death of 25 people, including 22 civilians, according to an official statement by the regional Governor. During the attack, administrative buildings, were ransacked.

Bani commune is located on the main axe connecting the regional capitals of the Centre Nord and Sahel regions. It is used by armed groups to reach the Centre Nord region. While this is the first incident of this kind reported in Bani, increased NSAG activity since January 2023 in areas surrounding Dori, the Sahel regional capital, hampers humanitarian activities.

Cameroon

Armed Groups Announced a Five-day Shutdown Of Schools

On 6 February, non-state armed groups announced a five-day shutdown of schools from 7 to 11 February in the North-West and South-West (NWSW) regions. Moreover, they called for a two-day lockdown on 10 and 11 February in the two regions.

Education continues to be severely impacted by the crisis in the two regions and repeated lockdowns prevent the affected people from accessing humanitarian aid.

DR Congo

Over 100 Killed in Armed Attacks in Djugu In Ituri Province since January

Attacks on civilians continue in the northeastern Ituri province, particularly in Djugu territory, where a recent series of attacks in Mongwalu and Damas health zones on 11 and 12 February left at least 20 civilians dead. About14,000 people were also forced to flee their homes. Since the beginning of the year, at least 129 civilians have been killed and over 82 injured during armed attacks in Djugu territory, according to humanitarian sources. This growing insecurity has resulted in the displacement of at least 128,800 people, creating new humanitarian needs and severely affecting the delivery of assistance to thousands in need. However, humanitarian organizations continue to assist those in need in accessible areas.

Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs