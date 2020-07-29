West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (21 – 27 July 2020)

BURKINA FASO

NEARLY 60,000 NEW IDPs REGISTERED IN JUNE 2020

The number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) registered in Burkina Faso rose by 6% in June, reaching 978,744 IDPs as of 9 July, according to the latest figures released by the National Emergency Response and Rehabilitation Council (CONASUR). Over the past 18 months, the number of IDPs has soared from 87,000 in January 2019 to the current figure of nearly 1 million – an increase of more than 1000%. Burkina Faso has nearly three times as many IDPs as Niger and Mali combined. In response to the increasing needs and ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, humanitarian partners have revised the 2020 Humanitarian response Plan upwards by 36%, calling for US$424 million to address the needs of 2.2 million people.

DR CONGO

CHOLERA OUTBREAK IN FLOOD-AFFECTED HEALTH AREAS

The health zones of Fizi, Uvira and Ruzizi, in eastern South-Kivu province, which were affected by floods in April and May, have seen a spike in cholera cases since midJune. These three zones have reported 472 cholera cases out of the 558 recorded between mid-June and mid-July in all 18 health zones under surveillance. Nearly 15,000 flood-affected households have limited access to basic services and have not received emergency assistance. The response is limited due to lack of resources.

NIGERIA

ARMED FIGHTERS DESTROY OVER 500 NEW SHELTERS IN IDP CAMP

On 24 July, armed men destroyed some 500 shelters recently constructed in the extension area of Banki camp as part of a strategy to decongest the overcrowded site. Tarpaulins and roofing materials were dismantled and stolen. Camp decongestion is one of the humanitarian community’s priorities priorities, as nearly half of all camps in northeastern Borno State are overcrowded, increasing the risks of fire and disease outbreaks.

NIGER

FLOODS AFFECT MORE THAN 20,000 PEOPLE

On 21 July, authorities reported that heavy rainfall since June has affected 20,174 people and left nine dead. The most affected regions are Maradi and Tahoua, in the west, with respectively 13,667 and 4,173 people affected. About 2,244 houses have collapsed and 713 ruminants died. Local authorities in Maradi have provided food and Non-food items to over 2,000 most vulnerable people in Oli Mamane Doutchi village, Bermo commune. According to a floods’ preparedness plan established by the Ministry of Humanitarian Action and Disaster Management in collaboration with partners, an estimated 220,000 people could be affected by floods during the current rainy season.

MALI

FLOODING IN GAO AND MOPTI

Heavy rains recorded between end of June and 21 July caused significant damage in the region of Mopti. 7,648 people are affected, including 5,406 IDPs. Local authorities and their partners are assisting the most vulnerable. Food, access to shelter and nonfood items are among the most pressing needs. Flooding was also reported in Gao and assessments are ongoing. This year, people at risk of being affected by floods are estimated at 112,452. Last year, 95,000 people were affected in the country. Humanitarian partners have updated their contingency plan and are preparing to respond in case the situation requires a large-scale intervention.

