West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (23 – 29 June 2020)

REGIONAL

G5 SAHEL SUMMIT TO ADDRESS ESCALATING VIOLENCE

Leaders from the G5 Sahel bloc of countries – Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger – and French President Emmanuel Macron met in Mauritania’s capital, Nouakchott, on 30 June, to discuss how to reduce attacks in a region beset by escalating violence and a worsening humanitarian situation. Ahead of the summit, United Nations humanitarian agencies and non-governmental organizations encouraged the actors present at the G5 Sahel summit to find lasting solutions to the security, humanitarian and development crisis in the region. Conflicts prevailing in the Sahel are having unprecedented humanitarian consequences on civilian populations facing insecurity and displacement. It is imperative to collectively reflect on innovative solutions to respond to humanitarian needs while reducing chronic vulnerabilities and curtailing the spread of the crisis. Concerns over several reports of right abuses prompted European Union and Sahel states leaders to warn that any of their troops found guilty of human rights abuses against civilians would be punished severely.

NIGER

INSECURITY HAMPERS ACCESS TO EDUCATION

The re-opening of schools in Tillabéri region, following the lifting of COVID-19 related restrictions on 1 June, is hindered by growing insecurity. Over the past two weeks, the Tabotaki and Dan-Marké secondary schools closed due to threats made by alleged armed group members. The Tillabéri Department of Secondary Education has brought 80 students, including 28 girls, to a more secured area in Abala village where they will continue pursuing their education in preparation for their final examinations scheduled from 6 to 8 August. Their priority needs include shelter, non-food items, food and hygiene kits. According to local authorities, as of 10 March, 263 schools remain closed due to insecurity in the Tillabéri region.

BURKINA FASO

1,000 DISPLACED FOLLOWING VIOLENT CLASHES

According to local authorities, at least 952 internally displaced persons, including 102 men, 204 women and 646 children, have arrived in Gorom-Gorom, Oudalan province, Sahel region, following an armed confrontation that took place on 28 June between members of a Non-State Armed Group and a self-defense group.

CAMEROON

VIOLENCE TRIGGERS NEW DISPLACEMENTS

Between 11 and 24 June, 5,612 people fled Menchum division, in the North-West region, due to ongoing violence, finding temporary shelter in agricultural settlements. In addition, between 12 and 23 June, 2,120 people fled Manyu division, in the South- West region, following an upsurge in violence. Between 11 June and 24 June, 2,766 displaced persons returned to their homes in Ndian and Meme divisions, in the South-West region due to improved security in their localities. During the same period, 639 individuals returned to their homes due to improved security in Donga Mantung and Bui divisions, in the North-West region.

CHAD

EXPLOSIVE DEVICE KILLS REFUGEE CHILDREN

On 24 June, a strong blast occurred after the manipulation of an explosive device by seven refugee children from the Kounoungou camp in Wadi Fira province, eastern Chad. As the children were walking back to the camp with their cattle, they came across the device, resulting in the death of four girls and the wounding of three boys. Similar incidents had happened in the past in the East and North of Chad, but this is the first case reported this year. UNHCR is responding to the needs of the affected families on site. Incidents linked to mines and IEDs remain a persistent issue in some areas of Chad.

Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs